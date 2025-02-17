Nico Paz News: Bangs goal in victory

Paz scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Fiorentina.

Paz scored a goal in the second half after a well-placed assist from Lucas Da Cunha. This goal marked his second in four league matches, during which he totaled 16 shots, averaging four shots per game. He also created two chances on Sunday, showcasing his ability in building Como's attacks. Paz will look to contribute again against Napoli on Sunday.