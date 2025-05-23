Nico Paz News: Pretty good against Inter

Paz drew one foul and recorded four shots (zero on goal), one interception and three chances created in Friday's 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

Paz had a few classy plays and was the main hub for his team, but he wasn't on point in his attempts, and he had to defend more than usual after an early red card. He thrived in his first campaign away from Real Madrid, quickly adapting to Serie A and earning a pivotal role. He has logged six goals, eight assists, 110 shots (39 on target) and 54 key passes in 35 matches (30 starts). Como are trying to keep hold of him since his previous team could activate a buy-back clause.