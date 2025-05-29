Nico Schlotterbeck Injury: Season ends injured

Schlotterbeck started in all 23 of his appearances this season while bagging four assists on 18 chances created to go along with 22 interceptions, 38 tackles and 78 clearances.

Schlotterbeck saw his campaign come to a screeching halt in April, with the everyday starter having his season ended by a meniscus tear. However, this doesn't take away from the success he still had, holding a regular starter role while showing solid performances day in and day out. He would even add four goal contributions to top his three from last campaign, although it is still far off of the nine he saw in his debut season with the club. He is set to recover ahead of the new campaign and should be ready for the beginning of the season, likely to pick up right where he left off.