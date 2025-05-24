Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nico Williams headshot

Nico Williams Injury: Option to face Barcelona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Williams (groin) is an option for Sunday's match against Barcelona, accoridng to Juanma Velasco of Marca.

Williams is going to be an option for Sunday's season finale, as all players have been deemed available for the match. This is great news after five straight matches missed, as he is a crucial player. He will hope to see the start, starting in 21 of his 28 appearances this league season.

Nico Williams
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now