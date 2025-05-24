Nico Williams Injury: Option to face Barcelona
Williams (groin) is an option for Sunday's match against Barcelona, accoridng to Juanma Velasco of Marca.
Williams is going to be an option for Sunday's season finale, as all players have been deemed available for the match. This is great news after five straight matches missed, as he is a crucial player. He will hope to see the start, starting in 21 of his 28 appearances this league season.
