Nico Williams Injury: Should be an option Sunday

Williams (groin) should be an option for Sunday's final game of the season against Barcelona after resuming team training on Thursday, according to Inaki Ugalde of Mundo Deportivo.

Williams missed the last five games due to a groin injury but was spotted back in team training on Thursday, putting him in a good position to be an option for the season finale against the Blaugranas on Sunday. That said, after almost one month out, it is unlikely he will be rushed back into the starting XI as he remains an important player for Bilbao and they will not want to risk a setback ahead of the pre-season.