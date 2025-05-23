Nicola Zalewski News: Shows well in Como bout

Zalewski won two of three tackles and had two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 victory over Como.

Zalewski benefited from a large rotation again and was peppy on offense, in addition to working fairly hard in the midfield. He has scored once and posted four shots (two on target), nine crosses (three accurate) and four tackles (three won) in his last five showings (three starts), averaging one key pass per game. He's expected to be bought out by Inter after a decent loan spell from Roma.