Nicolae Stanciu News: Signs with Genoa

Stanciu is joining Genoa on a transfer, the team communicated.

Santicu played in Saudi Arabia with Damac last season, totaling five goals and seven assists in 29 appearances. He previously spent time at Wuhan Three Towns, Slavia Prague, Al-Ahli, Anderlecht, and Sparta Prague. He reached double digits in scoring and assisting twice in his career. He'll be an option for the no.10 position and on the right wing.