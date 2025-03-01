Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Benedetti Injury: Scores, leaves with discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Benedetti scored one goal during Friday's 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul, but he picked up a knock which the player himself confirmed by saying "I hurt my knee, it was swollen again" in a post-game interview with TV Azteca.

Benedetti equalized via penalty kick in the 86th minute of a solid overall performance. He was unable to continue towards the end of the match, although the injury is currently believed to be a minor one. The playmaker increased his streak to four consecutive games with a goal or assist, and took all of his team's corner kicks as expected following the loss of Yoel Barcenas (knee). A potential absence for Benedetti could lead Gilberto Adame to start and perhaps Anderson Duarte to gain set pieces.

