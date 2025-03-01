Nicolas Benedetti Injury: Scores, leaves with discomfort
Benedetti scored one goal during Friday's 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul, but he picked up a knock which the player himself confirmed by saying "I hurt my knee, it was swollen again" in a post-game interview with TV Azteca.
Benedetti equalized via penalty kick in the 86th minute of a solid overall performance. He was unable to continue towards the end of the match, although the injury is currently believed to be a minor one. The playmaker increased his streak to four consecutive games with a goal or assist, and took all of his team's corner kicks as expected following the loss of Yoel Barcenas (knee). A potential absence for Benedetti could lead Gilberto Adame to start and perhaps Anderson Duarte to gain set pieces.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now