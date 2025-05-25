Nicolas Dominguez Injury: Injury ends solid season

Dominguez generated one cross (zero accurate) and two tackles in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Chelsea. He was injured and subbed out in the 68th minute.

Unfortunately for Dominguez, the game's 68th minute included an unprecedented physical collision between him and Noni Madueke. It resulted in the former's lower body getting clipped, though his injury has not been disclosed. So with Nottingham Forest's season hanging in the balance, Ryan Yates replaced Dominguez, whose 2024-25 campaign finishes with 52 clearances, 43 tackles won, 29 interceptions and 12 blocks. He also logged one assist on 13 chances created with two accurate crosses.