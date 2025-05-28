Nicolas Jackson News: Picks up injury
Jackson was forced off injured after scoring in the second half of Wednesday's Conference League final.
Jackson scored the second goal to give Chelsea the lead before being forced off. The forward was replaced by Kieran Dewsbury-Hall. If this is the end of his Chelsea career he will be remembered as a wasteful striker at times with an impressive highlight reel. Jackson has been rumored to be out of favor with Chelsea chasing other striker options in the transfer market.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now