Nicolas Lodeiro headshot

Nicolas Lodeiro News: Creates three chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Lodeiro recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus New York City FC.

Lodeiro had a busy day in the attack on Wednesday, creating three chances while making three crosses against NYCFC. He's typically been used more off the bench, with five starts in 13 MLS appearances, recording a goal with 19 crosses (two accurate) and nine chances created.

