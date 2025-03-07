Nicolas Otamendi News: Imperious defensive performance
Otamendi registered one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Barcelona.
Otamendi was near impenetrable Wednesday as he'd made two tackles (two won) and a team-high nine clearances in Benfica's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona. The nine clearances matched his most clearances in a single Champions League appearance this season. Otamendi has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Benfica's 11 Champions League fixtures.
