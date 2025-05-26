Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Valentini headshot

Nicolas Valentini News: Piles up clearances versus Empoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Valentini registered two tackles (one won), 14 clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Empoli.

Vaelntini held up under pressure and set a new season high in clearances. He's been a strong contributor since joining on loan from Fiorentina in January, registering 35 tackles, 15 interceptions and 91 clearances in 14 games, contributing to three clean sheets.

Nicolas Valentini
Verona
