Nicolas Valentini News: Piles up clearances versus Empoli
Valentini registered two tackles (one won), 14 clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Empoli.
Vaelntini held up under pressure and set a new season high in clearances. He's been a strong contributor since joining on loan from Fiorentina in January, registering 35 tackles, 15 interceptions and 91 clearances in 14 games, contributing to three clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now