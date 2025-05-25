Nicolo Casale News: Assists in season finale

Casale assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Genoa.

Casale set up Riccardo Orsolini's goal in the 64th minute Saturday, a strike which cut the deficit to 3-2. It marked his first assist of the season, and his first Serie A assist since the 2022-23 season. He finishes the season with one assist and two clean sheets across his 15 appearances (nine starts).