Nicolo Casale headshot

Nicolo Casale News: Assists in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2025 at 9:54pm

Casale assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Genoa.

Casale set up Riccardo Orsolini's goal in the 64th minute Saturday, a strike which cut the deficit to 3-2. It marked his first assist of the season, and his first Serie A assist since the 2022-23 season. He finishes the season with one assist and two clean sheets across his 15 appearances (nine starts).

Nicolo Casale
Bologna
