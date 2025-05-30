Nicolo Casale News: Bought out by Bologna

Casale has inked a contract until 2028 with Bologna as the team officially exercised their clause to keep him from Lazio following a loan spell.

Casale had a rotational role last season but showed enough to convince the club to keep him around, as both starter Jhon Lucumi and Sam Beukema are drawing interest. He has totaled 11 tackles, 17 interceptions, 42 clerances and seven blocks in 15 Serie A appearances (nine starts), contributing to two clean sheets. He also featured four times in the Champions League.