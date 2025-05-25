Nicolo Fagioli News: Logs goal in loan finale

Fagioli scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Udinese.

Fagioli's three shots came off one sequence, with consecutive deflections and an off-balance goalkeeper Maduka Okoye leading to the midfielder scoring in his third attempt. The latter's Fiorentina loan finishes with three G/A (one goal, two assists) via 23 chances created, seven corners, five accurate crosses and four shots on goal across 15 appearances (10 starts). Now comes the team's pre-move obligation to buy him.