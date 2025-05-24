Fantasy Soccer
Nicolo Zaniolo headshot

Nicolo Zaniolo News: Will miss season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Zaniolo has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Udinese due to back soreness, Fiorentina announced.

Zaniolo ends an underwhelming six-month loan spell with no goal contributions, nine shots (four on target), five key passes and four crosses (zero accurate) in nine outings (four starts). He hadn't done much better at Atalanta in the first half of the season. He's poised to head back to Galatasaray.

Nicolo Zaniolo
Fiorentina
