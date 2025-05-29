Niklas Dorsch News: Hampered by injuries
Dorsch was hampered by injuries limiting him to 22 appearances (19 starts) in the Bundesliga.
Dorsch suffered three different injuries, but when he was fit he was a consistent starting option, including to close out the campaign. For the first time since his first season in Augsburg, Dorsch seems to be an important starting option. His upside remains limited but he should take on a significant role if he can stay fit.
