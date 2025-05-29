Niklas Sule News: Role drops off

Sule started in 12 of his 15 appearances while notching four interceptions, 14 tackles and 45 clearances this season.

Sule was back in Germany, serving yet another season among the best teams in the league with Dortmund, his third season with the club since his transfer from Bayern. He would still see minutes this season, but in a greatly reduced number, not seeing an everyday starting role this season until Nico Shlotterbeck went down injured to end the season. He did battle some injuries, but regardless of that, it appears his top minutes are behind him, with the defender appearing to be falling off to more of a rotational role.