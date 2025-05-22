Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Krstovic headshot

Nikola Krstovic Injury: Avoids serious issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Krstovic (undisclosed) trained fully as Lecce started preparing for Sunday's clash with Lazio, Lecce announced.

Krstovic left early last week due to fatigue and tightness and not due to a proper injury, so he'll be able to keep leading the line in the season finale. He has scored and assisted once in his past five displays, notching 12 shots (four on target), two key passes and two tackles (one won).

Nikola Krstovic
Lecce
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now