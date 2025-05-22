Nikola Krstovic Injury: Avoids serious issues

Krstovic (undisclosed) trained fully as Lecce started preparing for Sunday's clash with Lazio, Lecce announced.

Krstovic left early last week due to fatigue and tightness and not due to a proper injury, so he'll be able to keep leading the line in the season finale. He has scored and assisted once in his past five displays, notching 12 shots (four on target), two key passes and two tackles (one won).