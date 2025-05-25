Nikola Krstovic News: Assist by Lecce savior
Krstovic assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Lazio.
Kristovic's lone chance led to Lassana Coulibaly scoring the goal that assures Lecce will get Serie A action after this season. Easily, its most valuable player is the former. He logged 42 shots on target and 30 chances created for 16 G/A, more than that any of his three teammates recorded. If there is one Lecce player reliable for value, Kristovic proudly stands alone.
