Nikola Milenkovic News: First campaign includes bounce back

Milenkovic registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Chelsea.

During 2024's summer, Nottingham Forest signed Milenkovic to a five-year contract. The deal is already paying dividends for both player and team. For starters, Milenkovic logged 208 clearances, his new career best. The center-back also recorded 29 tackles won, 27 interceptions and four blocks. After a 2023-24 season with neither goals nor assists, he logged seven G/A, another career high. Even if Milenkovic's team goes all out for new players this summer, his starting role is expected to be secure.