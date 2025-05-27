Noah Allen News: Delivers assist in comeback draw

Allen assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Allen set up Inter Miami's first goal of the match with a perfect cross that was nodded home by Tadeo Allende. This was Allen's first assist of the season, and while he has more upside when deployed as a left-back, he's not expected to have a lot of fantasy value outside of his defensive stats going forward.