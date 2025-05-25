Noni Madueke News: Improved season with bad ending

Madueke recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Nottingham Forest.

Madueke's 2024-25 season, third for Chelsea, saw overall improvement once again. The attacking midfielder logged seven goals and three assists, his first double-digit G/A. It includes 80 shots (32 on goal), 63 crosses (11 accurate) and 33 chances created, all career bests. A caveat with Madueke's 2024-25 season is his recent form, which has seen zero G/A increase since February despite 11 appearances from then on. Except for Cole Palmer, none of Chelsea's other attacking midfielders have a future starting role etched in stone, so the 23-year-old will need to step up concerning contributions.