Nouhou Tolo headshot

Nouhou Tolo News: Box-to-box performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Tolo registered one shot (zero on goal) and six crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over FC Dallas.

Tolo attempted a team-high six crosses (zero accurate) Saturday as Seattle earned three points in a 1-0 win over Dallas. In addition to providing service form the flanks, the wide defender contributed one tackle (one won), one interception and one clearance to the team's clean sheet defensive effort. Tolo has now made 10 successive starting appearances in MLS play, notching 90 minute shifts in eight of those appearances.

Nouhou Tolo
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
