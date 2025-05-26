Fantasy Soccer
Noussair Mazraoui headshot

Noussair Mazraoui Injury: Not travelling with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Mazraoui (undisclosed) is not traveling with the team for the Asian Tour as he needs to be assessed after suffering an injury in the season finale against Aston Villa on Sunday, the club announced. He made 54 appearances this season, recording two assists and helping the team securing six clean sheets.

Mazraoui was forced off early in the final game of the season on Sunday against the Villains and will have to be assessed in the coming days. He had a decent season, one of his most complete, with 54 games across all competitions, providing two assists. He is not traveling with the team for the post-season Asian tour since he needs to get a better vision of his injury, with Diogo Dalot expected to have a larger role until the Moroccan returns.

Noussair Mazraoui
Manchester United
