Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Novak Micovic headshot

Novak Micovic News: Makes five saves against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Micovic registered five saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes.

Micovic made his second straight start and had a much better display than his previous opportunity, posting a season-high five saves. Still, he remains without a clean sheet after five matches played this year. He'll hope to stay ahead of John McCarthy as the team looks to reverse its terrible run of form Saturday versus Real Salt Lake, who have scored the sixth-fewest goals in the league.

Novak Micovic
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now