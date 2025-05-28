Nuno Mendes News: Records shot

Mendes recorded one shot and three crosses in Saturday's 3-0 Coupe de France win over Reims.

Mendes earned his usual starting spot at left-back Saturday and would see a pretty mediocre match for his standards, seeing little work on both ends of the field. He should still be the club's starting left-back heading into their UCL final and will likely see numerous runs up the flank, possibly seeing a bit more work in a match that should see more back-and-forth action.