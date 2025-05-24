Nuno Tavares Injury: Won't miss time

Tavares exited due to cramps last week and dealt with a fever afterward but will be available Sunday, Sky Italy relayed.

Tavares got banged in the past game and has been under the weather but logged two full practices in a row and is in the running to start with Luca Pellegrini and Elseid Hysaj. He has been in and out of the lineup in the last few months. He has totaled four shots (zero on target), three chances created, 23 crosses (four accurate) and three corners in his last five displays.