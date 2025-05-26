Nuno Tavares News: Tough and surprising finish

Tavares had one shot (zero on goal), 12 crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Lecce.

Tavares is without an assist in 15 appearances since November. This part should not be so surprising. For his Premier League and Ligue 1 seasons, three, Tavares logged only one assist. However, it is worth noting that he began his Serie A career with an unparalleled pace in the form of eight goals across as many games. Compared to 2024-25, none of Tavares' other seasons compares. But with expectations set as a result, he will aim for significantly improved form come the summer.