Oihan Sancet News: Enjoys breakout season

Sancet scored 15 goals across 29 appearances (19 starts) and added one assist in the 2024/25 Liga season. He also recorded two goals and two assists in seven UEFA Europa League appearances (five starts).

Sancet scored in double digits for the second straight league season, but he took a step forward in this campaign and finished as one of the top Spanish goalscorers in LaLiga despite not being a striker. This kind of season should generate a lot of interest around Sancet, but the star playmaker is expected to remain with Athletic Club to play in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.