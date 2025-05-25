Fantasy Soccer
Ola Aina headshot

Ola Aina News: Two accurate crosses in six tries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2025 at 12:58pm

Aina had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

For the first and only time this season, Aina logged multiple accurate crosses. The six total is also something he had not done for Nottingham's current team, but his output was warranted as it needed a win to clinch Champions League action. Aina will finish his 2024-25 season with three G/A on 16 chances created, 13 accurate crosses and two shots on goal.

Ola Aina
Nottingham Forest
