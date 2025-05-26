Oliver Burke Injury: Signs with Union Berlin

Burke has signed a contract with Union Berlin after departing Werder Bremen as a free agent, his new club announced. "Oliver brings the profile we were looking for: pace, physicality, and the ability to decide games in tight moments. His energy and determination make him a good fit for us. We know his qualities from the Bundesliga and are convinced that his experience and mentality will strengthen our team," said Horst Heldt, Managing Director of Men's Professional Football at 1. FC Union Berlin.

Burke scored several late game-winners during his time at Werder Bremen, including decisive goals against Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart. He has played in multiple top leagues across Europe, including the Bundesliga, Premier League, Scottish Premiership, and LaLiga, and has won the Scottish league and cup with Celtic. Burke, who has 13 caps for Scotland, now joins Union Berlin, bringing speed, experience, and a reputation for clutch performances.