Omar El Hilali News: Sic crosses from defense

El Hilali recorded six crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Las Palmas.

El Hilali continued in his starting role Saturday for the season finale, seeing the full 90 minutes of play at right-back. He would see a decent contribution in the win, earning six crosses and four clearances. He ends the campaign starting in all 36 of his appearances, notching two assists on eight chances created to go along with 47 interceptions, 111 tackles and 130 clearances.