Omar Marmoush News: Impactful start with City

Marmoush started in 14 of his 16 appearances while registering seven goals on 29 shots to go along with 15 chances created and 28 crosses this Premier League season.

Marmoush didn't join City until midway through the season, seeing his first appearance in January after the move from Frankfurt. He would take a bit of time to get his legs underneath him, but eventually would bag a hat trick in February and wouldn't look back, earning a starting role and scoring four more goals. He averages just over three shots and just under a chance created per game and has been an instant sparkplug in a team losing Kevin De Bruyne, their longtime engine in the attack. That said, the attacker seems to be a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola's system and could be a terror for the rest of the league, especially if he can form a solid duo with forward Erling Haaland.