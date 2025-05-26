Omar Marmoush News: Six shots, no goal

Marmoush generated six shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Fulham.

Marmoush saw a decent match with his six shots but failed to make it two straight games with a goal after scoring in their last outing. That said, he at least saw a solid match, as his six shots were his second most in a match since joining the club, with nine as his best.