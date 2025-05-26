Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Omar Marmoush headshot

Omar Marmoush News: Six shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Marmoush generated six shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Fulham.

Marmoush saw a decent match with his six shots but failed to make it two straight games with a goal after scoring in their last outing. That said, he at least saw a solid match, as his six shots were his second most in a match since joining the club, with nine as his best.

Omar Marmoush
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now