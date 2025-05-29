Fantasy Soccer
Omar Traore headshot

Omar Traore News: Starting right-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Traore played all but four matches in the Bundesliga, assisting once.

Traore has been the unquestioned top choice at right-back during Heidenheim's two campaigns in the Bundesliga and he maintained that role throughout the season. There was some question if he could play as the right-back in a back-four but he was up to that task while also shining as usual in a back-five. He's more of a defensive option, with limited upside, but Traore remains a consistent starter.

Omar Traore
FC Heidenheim
