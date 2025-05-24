Omir Fernandez News: Limited impact in loss

Fernandez had one cross (zero accurate) and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Orlando City.

Fernandez helped his team via ground duels and dribbling play, yet lacked decisive touches during his first start for Portland. He displaced Antony from the initial formation, doing a more centralized job than the Brazilian. While that's not guaranteed to be the case going forward, Fernandez can bring creativity to the squad's rotation considering he delivered two assists off the bench before his move from Colorado Rapids earlier in the campaign.