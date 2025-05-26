Ondrej Duda News: Provides assist against Empoli

Duda assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two tackles (one won) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win over Empoli.

Duda was workmanlike in the midfield and set up Suat Serdar early with a through ball for his third assist of the season. He's been a midfield maestro when available, scoring once and adding 32 key passes, 89 crosses (26 accurate) and 46 tackles in 28 appearances (27 starts).