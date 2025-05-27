Orel Mangala Injury: Returns to Lyon

Mangala is returning to Lyon after spending the season on loan with Everton, the club announced.

Mangala spent the season on loan with the Toffees and became an undisputed starter in Everton's midfield, making 19 Premier League appearances and scoring one goal before tearing his ACL against Brighton in late January. He is currently in the rehabilitation process and could return during the month of September. That said, it remains unclear if the Belgian will feature for Lyon next season or if he will be sold or loaned again as it will depend on OL, who are facing financial difficulties with the authorities.