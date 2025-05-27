Oriol Romeu News: Heading back to Barcelona

Romeu is heading back to Barcelona after the end of his loan spell with Girona, the club announced.

Romeu joined Girona on loan for the 2024-25 season and featured in 31 games across all competitions, contributing 60 tackles, 16 interceptions and 26 clearances. He is now returning to Barcelona with his future a bit unclear since it is not known whether Hansi Flick will count on him next season.