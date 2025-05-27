Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oriol Romeu headshot

Oriol Romeu News: Heading back to Barcelona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Romeu is heading back to Barcelona after the end of his loan spell with Girona, the club announced.

Romeu joined Girona on loan for the 2024-25 season and featured in 31 games across all competitions, contributing 60 tackles, 16 interceptions and 26 clearances. He is now returning to Barcelona with his future a bit unclear since it is not known whether Hansi Flick will count on him next season.

Oriol Romeu
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now