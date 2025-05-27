Osame Sahraoui News: Creative force in first season

Sahraoui featured in 39 matches across all competitions for Lille, scoring five goals and providing four assists during the 2024-25 season.

Sahraoui's creativity and vision were integral to Lille's attacking efforts throughout the season. His ability to unlock defenses and contribute to goals underlined his importance and helped the club secure fifth place and a spot in the next Europa League. After starting only 15 of his 39 appearances, he will look to earn a larger role next season and could become a key piece for Lille with more consistent starts.