Osaze Urhoghide Injury: Suffers lower leg injury

Urhoghide (lower leg) suffered an injury in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Cincinnati after a collision with his goalkeeper, according to Garrett Melcer.

Urhoghide got a collision with his teammate Maarten Paes which forced him off in the 36th minute due to a lower leg injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to know the extent of the injury and to know if he can be available for Saturday's clash against Philadelphia. This is a big blow for the team since he has started and played the full game in every MLS game this season so far. Lalas Abubakar is expected to replace him until he fully comes back.