Osaze Urhoghide headshot

Osaze Urhoghide News: Concedes penalty in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 12:34pm

Urhoghide generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Urhoghide had one blemish in an otherwise impressive performance Saturday, as he reached an outstretched arm towards the ball to concede the penalty that resulted in the match's lone goal. Despite the crucial mistake, the central defender registered one block, one tackle (one won) and a team-high nine clearances across his 90-minutes of play. The yellow card he received late in the second half was his fourth of the season.

Osaze Urhoghide
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
