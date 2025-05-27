Oscar de Marcos News: Retires from professional football

De Marcos is retiring from professional football after 16 years spent with Athletic Club, the club posted.

De Marcos has announced he will retire at the end of the current season after 16 years with Athletic Club. He has played 560 matches for the club, recording 39 goals and 65 assists, and ranks second in all-time appearances behind Jose Iribar. His achievements include two Spanish Super Cups, a Copa del Rey title, and appearances in one Europa League final and five Copa del Rey finals. De Marcos has featured in 428 La Liga matches since his debut in 2009, scoring 25 goals and providing 47 assists.