Oscar Ustari Injury: Off at halftime

Ustari was changed out of net at halftime as he appeared to suffer an injury during the first half, remaining in the lockeroom after the break. This is a bit concerning for the club, as they are already without Drake Callender (groin) heading into the Club World Cup. The club will hope his issues are only minor, with Rocco Rios Novo as his current replacement.