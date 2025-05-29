Oscar Ustari News: Concedes twice to Montreal
Ustari recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 4-2 win versus CF Montreal.
Ustari conceded two goals to the league's worst attack Wednesday, his fifth consecutive match conceding multiple goals. It's been a tough start to the season for him, and his defense is not doing him any favors. He faces a difficult matchup Saturday versus Columbus, a side which has scored 24 goals through 15 matches this season.
