Oscar Ustari headshot

Oscar Ustari News: Concedes twice to Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Ustari recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 4-2 win versus CF Montreal.

Ustari conceded two goals to the league's worst attack Wednesday, his fifth consecutive match conceding multiple goals. It's been a tough start to the season for him, and his defense is not doing him any favors. He faces a difficult matchup Saturday versus Columbus, a side which has scored 24 goals through 15 matches this season.

Oscar Ustari
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
