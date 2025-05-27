Fantasy Soccer
Oscar Ustari News: Gives up three goals Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Ustari registered five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Philadelphia Union.

Ustari couldn't do much in any of the three goals he conceded, and in fact, the veteran goalkeeper was a big reason why Inter Miami didn't lose. He stopped quite a few dangerous situations, including a close-range finish from Tai Baribo late in the second half when his team was still trailing. Ustari should remain the starter for Inter Miami when they take on Montreal on Wednesday.

Oscar Ustari
Inter Miami CF
