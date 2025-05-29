Oscar Ustari News: Signs extension

Ustari has signed an extension with Miami, according to his former club.

Ustari has signed an extension with Miami after working into a starting role this season, with the goalie now on contract through the 2026 season. That said, he has started in 12 games this season, allowing 20 goals and making 38 saves on his way to two clean sheets. He will look to remain in a starting role but is likely to see a backup role again once Drake Callender (groin) returns.