Oumar Solet News: Assist in first season's last game
Solet assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Fiorentina.
Solet's 2024-25 season, his first for Udinese, concludes with three G/A in the form of one goal and two assists. Defensively, Solet unsurprisingly demonstrated more statistical activity by logging 75 clearances, 19 blocks, 19 tackles won and 17 interceptions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now