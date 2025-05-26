Fantasy Soccer
Oumar Solet headshot

Oumar Solet News: Assist in first season's last game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 4:30am

Solet assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Fiorentina.

Solet's 2024-25 season, his first for Udinese, concludes with three G/A in the form of one goal and two assists. Defensively, Solet unsurprisingly demonstrated more statistical activity by logging 75 clearances, 19 blocks, 19 tackles won and 17 interceptions.

